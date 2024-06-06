4 underrated trade prospects Cleveland Cavaliers should target this offseason
No. 1 - Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors
Tristan Thompson's unstoppable tenacity as an interior defender and rebounder was the catalyst in rebuilding his reputation across the league. If the Cavaliers search for a long-term backup center this summer, Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors could be the ideal replacement for Double T.
The two-time NBA Champion saw his role diminished with the Warriors this year, averaging the fewest minutes per game (16.1) in the last five seasons. In the 2022-23 season, Looney averaged 7 points and 9.3 rebounds (3.3 offensive) per game. Looney has learned how to impact winning without the ball in his hands every possession, playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson his entire career. The veteran big man presents a strong option to pair with Evan Mobley in Cleveland's center rotation.
Looney might not have to play off the bench with Cleveland, though. In a recent episode of Locked On Cavs, Cavaliers reporter Danny Cunningham suggested a unique role Mobley could fill next season. Cunningham looked back to the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers, starting games with Anthony Davis at the four but playing the vast majority of his minutes at the five. On the Lakers' championship run, Dwight Howard started alongside Davis.
Looney adds a physicality in the post that could evolve Cleveland's rebounding presence. Beginning games with Looney and Mobley together for the first few minutes before moving Looney to the bench would allow the Cavs to maintain their interior dominance that the team enjoyed with Mobley and Allen. If the Cavaliers also add another floor-spacing forward, they can have the best of both worlds for Mobley's future.