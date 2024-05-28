4 sleeper trade targets the Cavaliers should consider this summer
No. 2 - Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly actively shopping former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins this summer after a tumultuous season for the former All-Star forward. With three years left on his contract and $84.7 million remaining, the Warriors would have to include additional assets to make a deal work. If the Cavaliers are willing to take on a few years of an overpriced bench player, the addition of Moses Moody could prove worth the move.
At 21 years old, Moody shows flashes of an elite 3-and-D wing when Warriors coach Steve Kerr gives him the chance. Despite steady progression since his rookie season, Golden State has neglected Moody in favor of Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. If the Warriors hope to move Wiggins, then Moody would likely have to be involved. For the Cavs, adding Moody gives them another option to start at the small forward position or help the second unit off the bench. If Wiggins can somehow return to form in any way, then the Cavaliers can steal two tall, athletic forwards from their former rival.
Taking on Wiggins' negative contract would be a bad look at the onset, but the potential upside of Moody's development and a Wiggins resurgence in a homecoming to the Cavs is a sneakily massive move for Cleveland, especially if they bring back even more in the trade.