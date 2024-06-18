4 quality draft prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers could target in the first round
4. Tyler Smith, G-League Ignite
Tyler Smith joins the final G-League Ignite recruiting class, projected as a late first-round pick. Smith's stock has varied, occasionally projected to enter the lottery. The most recent mock drafts have settled around Smith as a later selection, though his profile suggests he has the making to enjoy a long NBA career as a modern stretch big man.
Smith is a 19-year-old lefty who stands at 6-foot-10 and has a 7-foot-1 wingspan. He averaged 14.3 points, making 36.4 percent of 3-pointers on 3.4 attempts and 47.6 percent from the field, with 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal nightly for the G-League Ignite in 2023-24. He was the Ignite’s third-leading scorer in zero starts, playing 22.5 minutes per game.
He could turn into a solid pick-and-pop option, corner shooter, cutter and roller in the NBA. Smith also is effective in the open court, looking to be the finishing man. His athletic abilities offer the potential to become an impactful help defender in the right system, too.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have less than two weeks until the NBA Draft commences. With the volatility surrounding the draft pool, the prospects who could be available for the Cavs at No. 20 is a wide list. These four prospects should warrant intrigue from Cleveland if they are waiting for hear their name called when the Cavaliers are on the clock.