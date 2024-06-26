4 prospects that fit the Cleveland Cavaliers best in the NBA Draft
By Ismail Sy
3. Colorado forward Tristan da Silva
The Cavaliers have lacked a true all-around wing for years and Colorado’s Tristan da Silva fills that spot for them. The 6’8” forward offers offensive versatility and IQ that makes him an easy plug-and-play from day one. He has great touch around the rim and is not a ball-dominant player, as he can score really well off of cuts.
On film, the one thing that pops out about da Silva is his basketball IQ. He never forces shots or puts himself in bad situations. This allowed him to be one of the more efficient forwards offensively in college basketball. Da Silva shot 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range this season.
Da Silva was also a knockdown shooter on catch-and-shoot threes, as he shot 42 percent on those looks and he will likely get a lot of those same looks playing next to a slasher like Mitchell and a playmaker like Garland. Finishing at the rim is also something he did well, as he shot 64 percent on those looks. Lastly, he is a solid team defender who is always in the right spot and good at using his length to contest shots and get deflections.
The one thing da Silva lacks though is quickness and that could be a problem at the next level against quicker and more physical defenders. That lack of quickness makes it hard for him to create his own shot. Da Silva will also likely have to add a little muscle to his slender frame and increase his strength, especially given how deep and versatile the wing position is in the NBA today. Nonetheless, he is an NBA-ready prospect who can be a core member of the Cavs’ rotation from day one.