4 overlooked free agents Cleveland Cavaliers can still sign this offseason
4. Cedi Osman, SF/PF
The Cavaliers' biggest need in the forward rotation is a hustling 3-and-D big wing. In the Strus acquisition, Cleveland dealt Cedi Osman to the Spurs. After one season with San Antonio, the 6-foot-7 forward returns to free agency as an ideal low-cost signing for the Cavs.
Osman's tenure in Cleveland was not always a perfect fit. In the early years of Cleveland's rebuild, Osman appeared to have potential to breakout into stardom on some nights. Other times, Osman's all-in nature could lead to sloppy turnovers and forced contested shots. Throughout the years, though, Osman learned to control his energy, and with the Spurs he became a reliable 3-and-D option and mentor for a young Spurs squad.
In a return to the Land, Osman's fit is clear. He is a trustworthy veteran shooter with solid defensive ability, strength to hold his own against opponents and a non-stop work ethic. After a career-high 38.9 percent from deep, Osman has found his range and could be the perfect big wing to fill out Cleveland's rotation.
With limited money to offer, a reunion between the Cavs and Osman could be the best budget option to bolster the forward rotation. His team-first mentality and preexisting relationships also make Osman an easy addition to the culture and rotation. There would be little time needed to establish Osman's fit, a valuable trait as Atkinson establishes a new philosophy.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of only three teams yet to make a change in free agency or trade this summer. While their assets are shallow, the Cavs cannot leave this summer without showing a desire to take a step forward. These four overlooked free agents are worthy candidates to join Cleveland's basketball club.