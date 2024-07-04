1 former Cavalier fan favorite who could return this summer in free agency
Despite a leading Boston Celtics team, the Eastern Conference appears wide open, leading many Cleveland Cavaliers rivals to chase the leading free agents and trade targets.
The Cavaliers opened their offseason with lengthy head coaching search after firing J.B. Bickerstaff following a second-round exit in the playoffs. After over a month, the Cavs signed Kenny Atkinson to a five-year deal to become the 24th Cavaliers head coach. Shortly after, Cleveland celebrated the long-awaited maximum extension with superstar Donovan Mitchell - a deal that ESPN insider Brian Windhorst called the second-greatest signing in Cavs history.
With Cleveland's two largest needs met, eyes turn to how they navigate external additions via trade and free agency. The Cavaliers do not have much financial flexibility and diminished draft assets at their disposal. Still, signing Mitchell to his extension could attract underrated free agents who missed the first wave of big pay days with the opportunity to contribute to an Eastern Conference championship run.
The Cavaliers enter the offseason with a glaring need for a big wing with two-way versatility and a track record of reliable production. A former Cleveland fan favorite could be the perfect low-cost addition after a year apart.
The Cavaliers should bring "The First Cedi" back to the Land
During the 2017 draft, the Cavaliers moved the draft rights to Tyus Jones for the 31st overall selection Cedi Osman and future draft compensation. Osman earned a steady role in his rookie year, helping the Cavs reach the 2018 Finals alongside LeBron James and Kevin Love. Following James' exit to Los Angeles, Osman stuck around and became a beloved member of the organization.
Dubbed "The First Cedi", the Spanish wing's infectious optimism and relentless on-court energy boosted Cleveland throughout their rebuild and into their emergence as a contender. In 2023, though, the Cavaliers parted ways with Osman in a three-team sign-and-trade to acquire Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus. Osman joined the San Antonio Spurs, playing alongside French sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Last year, Osman averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 points and 1.7 assists while shooting a career-high 38.9 percent from deep on 3.1 attempts per game. Osman's role in San Antonio was diminished from what he filled in Cleveland, playing in the lowest minutes per game (17.6) of his career since his rookie campaign. Despite reduced usage, Osman posted his most efficient year to date and quickly became a solid bench contributor with the Spurs.
Now an unrestricted free agent, Osman will choose his next destination. The Cavaliers should explore a reunion with the homegrown veteran wing. His 3-and-D skillset perfectly matches Cleveland's needs, and his preexisting relationships with the Cavs core would ease his transition into Atkinson's new-look system. Osman is not a league-leading defender and can grow cold from deep at times, but his non-stop off-ball movement and relentless attitude would be a great benefit to the Cavs as they reinvent their offensive philosophy.
At 29 years old, Osman can still impact winning for a contending team. Standing at 6-foot-7, the two-way wing could bring a hustling team-first mentality to the Cavs rotation. His exit left a void in Cleveland as the Cavaliers have needed a tall, selfless wing since his departure. With limited resources at hand, finding a suitable wing at the right price might prove difficult. But, Osman's history with the franchise and do-it-all talent could be the perfect low-cost signing of the summer for the wine and gold.
Bringing Osman back retains Cleveland's sparse trade assets to make a larger move later and would not push the Cavs over the luxury tax threshold. On a minimum deal, the Cavaliers could only sign Osman for a one- or two-year contract, but if they utilize a portion of their Mid-Level Exception to bump him slightly above the minimum, Cleveland could give Osman a multi-year contract with guaranteed pay.
Bringing Cedi Osman back to town as a cost-controlled wing could help the Cleveland Cavaliers navigate the future with rising costs for their stars and a restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement in place. Both players and fans would rejoice to see The First Cedi helping the next generation of Cavs basketball reach their ceiling in the postseason.