3 storylines to watch in Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 summer league
Storyline 2 - Jaylon Tyson's role in the organization
Selected No. 20 overall by the Cavaliers, Cal Golden Bear Jaylon Tyson became one of Draft Night's highest risers. Often projected as an early second-round pick, the 6-foot-6 guard-wing hybrid joins Cleveland's Summer League crew after three college seasons in which he steadily improved year-by-year.
While Cavs general manager Mike Gansey said the team intends to take a patient approach to Tyson's growth, the 21-year-old rookie declared his determination to be an impact player in year one with the Cavs. His first opportunity to showcase his ready-now skillset will be the coming Vegas tournament. If Tyson can display the same upside that drew the Cavs' attention at Cal and improve upon his defensive value, he could be the crux for major changes in Cleveland.
Tyson has earned numerous comparisons to Cavaliers sixth man Caris LeVert for his size and positional versatility. The incoming rookie can play either guard role or the small forward position, serving as an off-ball movement threat or on-ball creator. With LeVert entering the last year of his deal, an outburst by Tyson in the Summer League could make LeVert a more expendable trade piece ahead of opening night. As the Cavs explore sign-and-trade options with Isaac Okoro, including LeVert's $16.5 million salary could bring a high-caliber role player to Cleveland's rotation.
Finally, the Cavaliers showed interest in a March Madness standout ahead of the draft, and his performance this summer could give Cleveland the long-awaited backup center.