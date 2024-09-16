The 3 Cleveland Cavaliers most likely to be traded before training camp
From the start of the offseason, it was clear the Cleveland Cavaliers needed to find upgrades, but after failed trade talks and quiet free agency, the summer has become uncharacteristically silent for a franchise chasing a title.
After a drawn-out negotiation, the Cavaliers secured a three-year, $38 million deal with Isaac Okoro. This move puts the Cavs in an odd situation, as their financial flexibility was killed by signing Okoro to a larger deal than his $11.9 million qualifying offer. With four maximum contracts this summer, Cleveland's core four are already forcing financial strains on the organization. With the restrictive luxury tax rules in the modern NBA, the Cavaliers may be forced to consider a trade ahead of training camp.
Thankfully, Okoro's deal is not likely to move the Cavaliers too far into the first apron. Still, with minimal space in between, Cleveland could be severely limited in any possible trade discussions this deadline. Although this summer's trends suggest it is unlikely, the Cavs may explore the trade market once again for financial stability.
With training camp in roughly two weeks, any move Cleveland intends to make needs to be made hastily. Despite the front office's repeated efforts to keep the entire roster together, there is no way to avoid the luxury tax once that threshold is passed. The Cavaliers clearly attempted to duck slightly below that line this summer. If Okoro's contract structure does move the Cavs past that line, three Cavaliers could join the trade block to help Cleveland balance their numbers.
No. 1 - Dean Wade
Wing sharpshooter Dean Wade has earned plenty of love across the Cavaliers fanbase, but he may find himself on the move with an easily-traded $6.1 million salary this season. Wade is Cleveland's lowest-paid multi-year veteran player, and he also provides the most intriguing skillset to any suitor.
Despite a poor injury history in the past two postseasons, Wade presents a suitable 3-and-D big wing who can make a real impact throughout the regular season and playoffs. Last year, he shot 39.1 percent from deep on 3.7 attempts per game. The 6-foot-9 forward can play the three or four spot, and his strength makes him a versatile defender. He was a premier perimeter stopper last year, coming off Cleveland's bench whenever healthy.
Unfortunately, Wade's salary could make him the most viable target for a simple salary dump trade. Wade's versatility and frame could make him a contender for the starting lineup, but all of his best qualities also make him more interesting to rival teams needing his skillset.
In the past, the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets had been linked in discussions for Wade joining Brooklyn in exchange for one of the Nets' other sharpshooters. With endless reports in past years between Cleveland and Brooklyn, it may be a matter of time before a deal is struck. With Okoro's new deal in place, Wade would be the next most likely target for the Nets.