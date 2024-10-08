3 reasons that make the Cleveland Cavaliers dark horse contenders this season
No. 2 - Jaylon Tyson is the X Factor
While Tyson has not played in a regular season game yet, he has already shown to have the skillset to answer many of Cleveland's lingering questions.
Tyson is not entering the NBA with a selfish star mentality. The 6-foot-6 wing compared himself to Josh Hart and Caleb Martin ahead of draft night, and his summer league performances suggest a fairly accurate self-assessment. Tyson has the strength to finish through contact around the rim, and he continually improved his defensive impact with every game.
Perhaps the most impressive piece of Tyson's early performances has been his rebounding. Game after game, Tyson chased after every missed shot on both sides of the court, securing extra possessions for the Cavs and denying extra possessions for the opponent. Outside of Allen, Mobley and Dean Wade, the Cavaliers' rebounding efforts have been less-than-stellar at best. Adding Tyson to the wing rotation gives Cleveland a fantastic rotational piece who can make a big difference with his focus on the hustle stats.
Tyson may still have some question marks around his three-point shot, but he developed a reputation as a solid shooter in college. If he can translate his collegiate career to the NBA and stay confident from outside, Tyson could evolve the Cavaliers' perimeter impact tremendously.
Although Tyson is just a rookie, Cavaliers fans may not be able to tell the difference between him and seasoned NBA veterans. Tyson joins Cleveland with three years of collegiate basketball experience, and his maturity and confidence in preseason appearances suggest he will be a valuable asset to the squad from day one.