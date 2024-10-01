3 positive takeaways from Cavaliers media day that give hope for the season
By Ismail Sy
2. The excitement continues to build for Evan Mobley
The theme of the offseason has been that Evan Mobley’s development is the key to the Cavs hitting their ceiling. New head coach Kenny Atkinson has said it and Mobley himself knows he needs to take the next step as well.
Mobley and Atkinson have reportedly worked out multiple times this offseason and Mobley has said that he’s worked on his shot, physicality around the rim, and putting on weight. He mentioned that something clicked late in the Cavs playoff run and that coincided with him having his best playoff series to date against the Boston Celtics.
Mobley’s usage is also expected to go up this season and he said that he expects to have the ball in his hands a lot more as a secondary playmaker. Last season, it felt that Mobley was often ignored in the offensive game plan and there wasn’t a huge effort to put the ball in his hands and let him create. That is expected to change.
If Mobley can reach his potential that the Cavs have gushed over since they drafted him, the team becomes really dangerous in the East. The reason they didn’t make any major moves this offseason is because of their belief in him. Now it’s time to take the leap.