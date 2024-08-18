3 Olympic standouts the Cleveland Cavaliers must target immediately
By Ismail Sy
3. South Sudan guard Carlik Jones
Carlik Jones has had quite an impressive summer, becoming the best player on a young and rising South Sudan team that almost beat the United States in an exhibition in July. In that game, Jones had a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
He carried over that strong play into the Olympics, where he averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and eight assists per game on 46 percent shooting. Jones’ playmaking ability was vital in setting up South Sudan’s offense and his court vision was impressive as well. He did a good job of taking care of the ball and not being sped up as well.
As of right now, adding another ball handler is not a pressing need for the Cavs, given the fact that they have Mitchell, Garland, and Craig Porter, Jr. However, given the major time that Garland and Mitchell missed due to injury last season, it wouldn’t hurt to add another guard to the fold.
Jones does not have any major NBA experience, as he only had 12 career games played. This summer, though, he showed that he is ready for another shot and the Cavs should take a chance on him as a depth option in their backcourt.
With a dwindling free agency pool remaining, the Cleveland Cavaliers' choices are limited. The Cavs must add to their roster by training camp and fill out the last remaining needs, and the most recent Olympics showcased a wealth of talent across borders that could make a real impact in Cleveland.