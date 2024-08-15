2 roster moves the Cleveland Cavaliers must make before training camp
With just 12 roster spots filled (pending Isaac Okoro's decision), the Cleveland Cavaliers must add at least two more players to the roster ahead of opening night.
Despite how much the Cavaliers have tried to run from reality this offseason, they will have to strike a deal with somebody not currently employed by Cleveland's basketball club this summer. Most recently, French Olympic standout Guerschon Yabusele has garnered attention as a potential connection to head coach Kenny Atkinson. Yabusele helped Team France earn silver, losing to Team USA in the final match of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though the Cavs are willing to explore options with the former Boston Celtic, they still have other areas to address.
The Cavs made positive moves this summer, regardless of a fumbled restricted free agency with Okoro and a lack of free agent signings happening. Cleveland re-signed Donovan Mitchell after two years of media speculation that the superstar would force an exit. Evan Mobley signed a maximum extension, followed by Jarrett Allen's signature for a three-year extension, too. With more than $100 million annually tied into the core four soon, the Cavaliers must commit to continued growth.
The Cavaliers must make changes ahead of training camp
Training camp begins on October 1 for the 2024-25 season, giving the Cavaliers roughly one-and-a-half months to address their lack of depth and shooting.
Cleveland has often been fairly patient every summer, including the 2022 offseason that ended with a late blockbuster deal in September to land Mitchell. The Cavs traded for Lauri Markkanen a year earlier after taking another patient approach. Cleveland can still maneuver and improve this summer, but time is wearing thin as the team's best trade assets are ineligible for trade after signing extensions.
Once deals with Okoro fell through, the Cavs' offseason direction looked cloudy at best. Still, the Cavaliers have needs and routes to fulfill them. Reports suggested the Cavaliers would meet with Atkinson following his run with Team France to discuss the next moves, meaning Cleveland is likely to make decisions in the coming weeks. Integrating Atkinson into the decision-making process not only shows the Cavs' trust in his basketball mind, but a commitment to entrusting the franchise in his hands after signing the five-year contract to bring him to town.
With Atkinson back, the Cavaliers should make these two roster moves ahead of training camp in order to integrate new players into a new system ahead of opening night.