3 Olympic standouts the Cleveland Cavaliers must target immediately
By Ismail Sy
2. Serbia guard Bogdan Bogdanovic
Bogdan Bogdanovic would be the perfect fit off the bench for the Cavs as their sixth man, something we here at KJG have outlined multiple times this summer. Bogdanovic’s strong Olympic run only reinforces the need for Cleveland to try and acquire him.
Bogdanovic averaged 18 points per game on 46 percent from three-point range on seven attempts. He also flashed as a playmaker for Serbia, averaging four assists per game. He was a valuable ball handler and scorer next to Nikola Jokic and gave the USA fits during the semifinal round. In that game, Bogdanovic scored 20 points and was great at navigating out of the pick-and-roll and hitting big-time shots that gave Serbia a chance to upset the United States.
He also had a strong regular season as well, where he averaged a career high in points and shot above 37 percent from three for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Bogdanovic has been one of the more consistent players off the bench in the NBA for the last few seasons and even though the Cavs bench improved in the regular season last year, they could use more firepower.
It may be tough to acquire Bogdanovic via trade, but with the Atlanta Hawks in the midst of a rebuild, he could be had for the right price and could be a difference maker for a Cavs team looking to make some noise in the East.