NBA Free agency: Building a perfect offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Ismail Sy
4. Trade Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and draft picks to the Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Hawks signaled that they are open for business after trading away Dejounte Murray, with everyone aside from Jalen Johnson and first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher expected to be available. The Cavs should pounce on this opportunity.
LeVert and Niang were two of Cleveland's most inconsistent players this season and in the playoffs, both players were not at their best. LeVert was a nonfactor as he averaged 10 points on 18 percent shooting from three. Niang was even worse with three points per game on 13 percent shooting from three, not living up to the lucrative contract the Cavs gave him this offseason. He was also ruthlessly hunted defensively, making him a negative player on the court.
Bogdanovic offers steady scoring and shooting off the bench, as he averaged 17 points on 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range. He would be the consistent shot creator and ball handler the Cavs need off the bench.
With the Hawks getting no real contributor back in the Murray trade and two first-rounders, it seems that Bogdanovic could be had for the right price. Getting off of the three years and 50 million left on Bogdanovic’s deal for LeVert’s expiring contract makes sense. LeVert is also a piece the Hawks could flip for more compensation at the trade deadline. In addition to that, Niang only makes eight million. Two second-round picks give Atlanta even more draft compensation as they head towards a likely rebuild and they could flip them in future trades.
New-look Cavaliers roster:
With these moves, the Cavaliers maintain their core four and add ideal complentary players to maximize their potential, increasing their spacing and ability to up the pace when needed. With Atkinson at the helm, the Cavs enter next season with the following new-look squad:
- Darius Garland
- Donovan Mitchell
- Max Strus
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Isaac Okoro
- Jalen Smith
- Dean Wade
- Sam Merrill
- Craig Porter, Jr.
- Jaylon Tyson
- Tristan Thompson
With these moves, the Cleveland Cavaliers get better players that could thrive in Atkinson’s system. They also bring back key members of the franchise on lucrative extensions. We will see if these moves actually happen, but this would be a perfect offseason for the Wine and Gold.