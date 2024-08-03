3 key bench players who need to step up for the Cavaliers next season
Isaac Okoro must add another dimension with Cavaliers
Isaac "Ice" Okoro is the Cavaliers’ top perimeter defender with an improving offensive game. In 2023-24, he connected on a career-high 84 3-pointers. Additionally, 97.6 percent of his trays and 79.5 percent of his twos are assisted, and most of his shot attempts and makes are jumpers. A good chunk of his baskets come from baseline or wing cuts, and he scores in transition, too.
At this stage, Okoro is a release valve. He would add another feature to the offense if he were trusted to create for himself while working with the second unit. He needs to polish his handle and work on his close range finishing to get there. His strength is a valuable tool to overpower smaller guards on post ups or drive-bys, which Atkinson and the staff will exploit. He should also be used more as a pick-and-pop threat because his acreage makes it tough to get around the pick.
In 2023-24, Okoro logged 64 percent of his shots at the rim and 40.3 percent of his tries from 3-to-10 feet from the cup. The league average in those spots is 66.2 and 44 percent. The minimum expectation for Okoro should be to elevate his accuracy in those spots.
Okoro and the Cavs disagreed on a contract extension last season and have struggled to come to terms on a new deal in restricted free agency. Reportedly, he was offered a lot lower than the mid-level exception. The upcoming campaign is a prove-it year.