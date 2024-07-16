3 ways Isaac Okoro must grow next season for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaac Okoro was the fifth overall draft pick taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020 NBA draft.
When drafting Okoro that high, they hoped he would be a high-quality starter who could develop into an All-Star. Okoro already had excellent defensive instincts and elite athleticism but lacked much of an offensive skillset coming into the NBA. The hope was that with his natural athletic abilities, he would be able to develop into a stronger offensive player over time.
Okoro has played four seasons in the NBA, entering his fifth - and still hasn't developed into an offensive-minded player. While he has improved his three-point percentage, he still is not one to create offense in the halfcourt. Okoro can hit the corner three and is great in space and transition, but hasn't been able to expand past that as an offensive threat.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have extended a qualifying offer to Isaac Okoro of 11.8 million dollars. The Cavs still see enough value in him to keep him around with his high-quality perimeter defense. However, the Cavaliers were reported to be trying to move Okoro for one of the wings on the Brooklyn Nets. It seems as though those talks may have dissolved, but it does show that the Cavaliers are willing to part with Okoro if they see an upgrade is available.
Let's take a look at three improvements Isaac Okoro needs to make if he wants to solidify his spot in the Cleveland Cavaliers' rotation.