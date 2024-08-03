3 key bench players who need to step up for the Cavaliers next season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the most talented starting lineups in the league. That group logged 51.5 percent of field goals and forced opponents into a turnover on 15.9 percent of possessions, good enough for the 81st percentile, per Cleaning the Glass (subscription required). Yet, the bench mob needs to produce more and stay healthy.
In 2023-24, the Cavaliers reserves held the 23rd offensive rating out of 30 backup crews and were 17th in true shooting percentage (56.2).
In a perfect world, someone checks in who can buy their own shot efficiently at the first substitution. Craig Porter Jr. and Jaylon Tyson are nice prospects, but asking the two most inexperienced Cavaliers to fill the void is unrealistic. Veteran swingman Caris LeVert needs to star in that role, as he did for a while in 2023-24 before he hit the late-season wall. Furthermore, outside offense is still a necessity for the reserves.
These are the Cavaliers who need to step up.
1. Dean Wade's 3-point shooting will be key
Cleveland's Dean Wade adds deep shooting and off-ball movement to the front court with good help defense and instincts. Last season, he attempted 3.7 3-pointers per game and converted them at a 39.1 percent clip. Wade is a hard-working talent, earning his way to the Association through the G League.
One of his assignments should be keeping the efficiency at that level while upping his long-range looks to at least five per game. It should be easy in a new offense that has extra off-ball movement under Kenny Atkinson and company. In this system, it would be nice to see Wade come off more stagger screens and pin-downs to capitalize on his accuracy.
Keep in mind that coach Kenny Atkinson mentioned at his inaugural press conference that he wants the group to play faster next year. Using Wade as the transition or trailing sniper on more occasions would benefit the Wine and Gold.