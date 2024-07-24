3 increasingly bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 season
Jaylon Tyson makes the All-Rookie team
The Cavaliers' bench is thin, but their 20th overall draft pick was one of the standouts of summer league through five games. He averaged 15.4 points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Given Cleveland's shallow depth, Cleveland's newest rookie showcased a do-it-all mentality in his debut run. Should he continue his hustle and production as a versatile scorer, passer and rebounder, it would be hard to imagine that Tyson cannot sneak his way into Atkinson's rotation.
Of course, placing heavy stock on these exhibitions is unwise, but it’s clear Tyson’s got game. His athleticism, strength and ability to create his shot in transition and the half-court will make it challenging to keep him out of the top eight rotation players. Doing so would likely put him on a Rookie Team by the end of the season if he provides quality production.
Additionally, he has good playmaking instincts to get his teammates involved.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering the third season with its star-studded core and a rapidly rising salary sheet. With a prove it season on the horizon, the Cavaliers can surprise the world and make significant strides with a greater postseason run and improved individual contributions.