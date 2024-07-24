3 increasingly bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 season
Evan Mobley wins Most Improved Player
Cavaliers fans want the Evan Mobley who balled out against the Boston Celtics in round two. Considering how the coaching staff and front office believe he is a future All-Star, it may not be that far away the Cavaliers get a consistent second scorer of that level.
A third-year jump didn’t reveal most of his new tricks until the end of the campaign, but a fourth-year leap will be stronger if he stays healthy. On top of that, coach Kenny Atkinson hinted at wanting the bigs to play faster to make up for their shooting woes and using Mobley as a hub. With a new directive- advancing quickly for more lobs or open-court opportunities and the continuity of strong teammates around him, Mobley should be one of the early season candidates for the Most Improved Player award.
The last time he saw action, he was a highly productive rim roller and an omnipresent defender. Extending his range to a consistent mid-distance shot would make him exponentially more difficult to defend because of his maneuverability. Also, his playmaking is an area that will grow, especially with the higher off-ball sets the team will run around him this season. He won't just make plays out of the DHO. He'll thread dimes like a young Draymond Green.
Adding a bit more pounds to his frame would prevent the muscular protectors from bumping him off his spot and would stop powerful opponents from having success while driving at his body. Defensively, he takes care of the less brutish ones with his length and high IQ, but it isn’t enough.