3 hidden gem free agents the Cleveland Cavaliers should target this offseason
Jalen Smith, PF/C
Once the Indiana Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam at the trade deadline, big man Jalen Smith's role steadily decreased. Eventually, he hardly saw the court in the playoffs. In turn, he declined his $5.4 million player option and will enter unrestricted free agency.
At 24 years old, Smith perfectly fits Cleveland's current timeline and has consistent improvement over his four-year career. Last year, Smith posted a career-high 9.9 points per game, adding 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game. He also connected on 42.4 percent of his 2.4 three-pointers on average. With the Cavaliers, Smith presents an ideal frontcourt contributor who can stretch the floor and play physically on the post at 6-foot-10, 215 pounds.
With most NBA teams already employing a starting-caliber big man and Isaiah Hartenstein attracting most franchises with cap space, Smith is unlikely to exit this summer with a contract or role the Cavaliers could not match. In Cleveland, Smith could play a significant role as a backup power forward or center on a contending team.
Smith would likely be the most expensive candidate on this list, but his size, floor spacing and age make him worth the price tag for the Cavs this summer. He brings another layer of versatility to Cleveland's bench depth and does not stop the Cavaliers from exploring other options later this summer via trade.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers do hold true to keeping their core in town, they cannot sit still this summer and ignore obvious areas of need. With limited resources at hand to offer free agents, these three names could be undiscovered gems to bring to the wine and gold next year.