3 free agents on playoff teams the Cleveland Cavaliers steal this summer
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers add more playoff veterans this offseason?
Free Agent No. 3 - Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves
The Cleveland Cavaliers need another volume shooter in their frontcourt, and Kyle Anderson has proven every season he is nothing if not that. The Minnesota Timberwolves' salary sheet only keeps rising, making their free agents more available if the Wolves cannot price match.
Through 10 seasons, Anderson has built a reputation as a reliable outside threat, though his athleticism can leave a lot to be desired. Nicknamed "Slo Mo" for his slow pace but useful production, the Cavaliers should consider signing Anderson as a younger and better version of Niang. This past regular season, Anderson posted his career worst three-point percentage at only 22.9 percent of his shots falling. Considering he shot 41 percent on higher volume a year prior, the Cavs can safely bet that he would return to form in time.
Last season was a less-than-favorable outcome for Anderson in a multitude of ways. He only grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game and averaged only 22.6 minutes per night. His role has steadily decreased with the Timberwolves, likely making him a realistic and available target for Cleveland.
With 54 playoff games under his belt, Anderson adds to the Cavaliers' experience and can provide useful impact when needed. He would likely be behind Dean Wade in the frontcourt rotation, but Wade's inconsistent health makes any extra option highly appreciateed to the Cavs.
The Cavaliers players need to keep their minds focused on the playoffs for now, but the front office will be monitoring the play of all upcoming free agents and potential trade targets. As Cleveland continues to build toward contending for the Finals, adding tested and proven veterans will be a crucial piece in their development.