3 drastic moves the Cavaliers could make following Garland and Mobley injuries
No. 3: The Cavaliers should consider trading Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro this trade deadline
Losing Evan Mobley will undoubtedly hurt Cleveland's size and frontcourt depth. Bickerstaff suggested the lack of size on the bench has hurt the Cavs' lineup options this year and could signal plans for an active trade deadline to add size and depth.
The two Cavaliers with the best contracts for trades this year are current sixth man Caris LeVert and young wing Isaac Okoro. Both players are having solid seasons, and Okoro especially has improved his stock as a corner 3-point shooter while remaining a tough point-of-attack defender.
LeVert and Okoro's salaries combine to roughly $24 million, giving the Cavs enough to bring another young frontcourt talent to their ranks this year. Okoro is on an expiring deal and will enter restricted free agency this summer, making him a unique option for any rebuilding roster looking for wings with potential. As for LeVert, he is on the first year of a two-year, $32 million contract. The 29-year-old swing man is consistently Cleveland's best bench scorer. Coupled with Okoro, both players offer an enticing deal to any team looking to off-load salary.
In free agency, the Cavaliers had confirmed interest in Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent P.J. Washington, though all parties could not agree on a sign-and-trade. Should the Cavs revisit discussions for Washington, LeVert and Okoro could be the perfect pieces for a developing Charlotte roster in need of defense and depth.
Additionally, the Cavaliers may have an opportunity to buy-low on Utah Jazz forward John Collins, who joined Salt Lake City from the Atlanta Hawks for just salary filler and a second-round pick. The Jazz have reportedly placed Collins back on the trade market, looking to flip him for more future assets. The Cavaliers could explore a trade for the stretch four, and his current fluctuating value may give Cleveland an opportunity to add him to the roster for a discounted price.
The ultimate decision for the Cavaliers might just be to wait out the healing process and stay quiet at the deadline. Their already disappointing season thus far suggests the Cavs are far from a complete team, and these injuries may be the driving force needed to make changes rather than sit put.