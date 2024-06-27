3 Draft prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers should target in the second round
After finding a potential Draft Night steal in Jaylon Tyson at 20th overall in the first round, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly plan to be aggressive in adding a second-round pick ahead of the latter half of the draft.
Without clear-cut star talent in the 2024 draft class, the first round saw an unprecedented amount of movement, with prospects falling far below their projected number and others soaring high. Draft night trades were endless, and the second round may be more of the same.
For the first time in league history, the draft was broken up into two days. The second round will begin at 4:00 pm Eastern Time on ESPN and ABC. The Cavaliers do not currently have a pick in the second round after the 2021 Caris LeVert deal, but they are looking to reenter the draft to pick up another rookie talent.
Targeting a second-round pick suggests one or more of Cleveland's top prospects missed the first round, creating a pathway for the Cavs to exit the draft with two underrated gems.
Who, though, could the Cavaliers bring in as a second-round pick worth surrendering other assets to get? Cleveland's draft capital is scarce, and they likely would not entertain trading a rotational player for a chance at an unproven rookie. If the Cavs do manage to find a deal to reenter the draft, they could target two players originially mocked to Cleveland at No. 20 who have yet to hear their name called.
Kyle Filipowski - Duke (C)
The Cavaliers were mocked to the Duke stretch big throughout the pre-draft process, though reports never included him for an in-person workout. Still, the 7-foot sophomore could be an intriguing buy-low option to bolster Cleveland's frontcourt depth. In his two years with the Blue Devils, Filipowski averaged 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 31.4 percent from deep.
While both of the Cavs' current frontcourt forces are primarily interior operators, finishing lobs and working from the post, Filipowski finds himself in the high post and outside the arc more often than not. He is not a traditional back-to-the-basket center, but his floor spacing and reliable rebounding could be a welcome addition to the Cavs' bench. He offers versatility on offense and has the size to maintain Cleveland's defensive prowess. In his sophomore season, Filipowski recorded 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, netting a 4.5 defensive box plus/minus score.
Filipowski's limited post skillset has raised some red flags regarding his NBA viability, but as a second-round longshot, the Cavaliers would have little to lose if he never pans out in the pros. Finding a reliable outside threat in the frontcourt is rare, and an ideal scenario for Filipowski could give Cleveland a long-awaited backup center on a cost-controlled contract.
If the Cavaliers are not interested in waiting and hoping for Filipowski to develop his post game, they could direct their focus on another big wing who had garnered first-round attention before a shocking fall.