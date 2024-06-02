3 "Damaged Goods" players the Cleveland Cavaliers should target this summer
An Andrew Wiggins homecoming might be what the Cavaliers need
In any trade talks surrounding Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, teams will not be viewing Garland based on his underwhelming production this season. Rather, they will look to his All-Star season and the year after as a sign of what Garland's true value can be in the right situation. His injuries and personal struggles forced Garland into a painful season out of his control.
Similarly, Golden State Warriors former All-Star and NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins joined the rumor mill as the Warriors look to balance their cap sheet and Wiggins looks to rebuild with a new team. We published a mock trade proposal for Wiggins earlier last month to highlight a potential package that could reunite Wiggins with the team that drafted him years ago.
Last year, Wiggins was not the only member of Golden State to struggle. Long-time Warrior Klay Thompson endured the worst season of his career since the dynasty era and Draymond Green faced multiple suspensions. With a tumultuous season and public rebellions from Jonathan Kuminga, Wiggins might need a new team to return to his former self. While he might never earn another All-Star spot, Wiggins has plenty to offer to a team as a strong two-way wing with championship experience.
The Cleveland Cavaliers must answer more questions this summer than any offseason in recent history. With a redundant core and a coaching search underway, the Cavs will look completely different at the start of next season. If they can add an undervalued player this offseason and reignite their potential, the Cavaliers can take the NBA by storm and become a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.