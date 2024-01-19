3 Cavaliers trades to consider, and 3 that are cuckoo for cocoa puffs
No. 4: Draymond Green to the Cavaliers
The Golden State Warriors just got their temperamental defensive star back from his latest suspension, which is a boon for a team spiraling toward a disastrous season. Yet the Warriors also may have reached a point where relying on Green is no longer tenable and they are ready to move on.
A number of trade ideas for Draymond have been floated over the past couple of months. We even evaluated one that was pitched involving the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was essentially a 1-for-1 swap of Green and Jarrett Allen. We gave that merely a 'C' and that was before Allen became a destroyer of worlds over the past month.
Another version of the deal was floated, however, that should give the Cavaliers slightly more of a pause. Here is one that was pitched by Bleacher Report that would bring not only Green back to Cleveland but budding young forward Jonathan Kuminga as well:
The Cavaliers would be moving on from Allen, a proposition that seems unthinkable given how well he is playing. We won't bother rehashing the arguments for why Allen and Evan Mobley are still a poor offensive fit no matter how well one plays without the other, but this deal at least brings back comparable defensive talent, albeit with more offensive upside.
Green can start at first alongside Mobley, giving the Cavaliers another elite defensive combination. Kuminga can be a high-minute reserve and then move into the starting lineup as Green is moved to the bench as early as next season. Kuminga has the upside to be an All-Star type of player, and his skillset pairs wonderfully with the rest of Cleveland's core.
Is this a trade that the Warriors make? It seems highly unlikely, but if they were open to it it's worth considering from Cleveland's side of things.
Verdict: Consider