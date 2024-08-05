3 biggest 'X-Factors' for the Cleveland Cavaliers winning next season
2. Jaylon Tyson needs to be that missing piece on the wing
Since drafting Jaylon Tyson 20th overall this summer, the three-year collegiate prospect has showcased ready-now talent. His Summer League performances earned him top rankings across the NBA, and his skillset could be the perfect do-it-all type of wing the Cavs could need.
Still, Tyson's role in Cleveland has not yet been solidified. At 6-foot-6, Tyson has the frame of a modern NBA wing, but his playstyle places him in a unique spot. In his first two college seasons, Tyson was an off-ball shooter, developing his three-point game and athleticism. In his final year, though, Tyson took an on-ball role, creating his own shot and facilitating the offense. He posted his best statistical season, but his efficiency and defense fell to the wayside at times.
In the Summer League, Tyson displayed a knack for doing a bit of everything, both on and off the ball. He was a selfless passer, relentless finisher, hard-nosed rebounder and good defender. His three-point shooting, though, was not jaw-dropping. His selfless, team-oriented mindset would cause him to hesitate on the perimeter, passing up open shots in favor of searching for a higher-percentage look. With the Cavaliers this season, Tyson must be a confident shooter, taking the chances he gets.
Adding a strong rebounding wing who can light it up from deep is a perfect fit for the Cavaliers' wing rotation. If Tyson can solidify his shooting form to be a consistent weapon and bring defensive impact, he can complete Cleveland's forward depth.
There is a lot of positives and reasons for excitement around Tyson. The challenge for the 21-year-old rookie will be using that momentum into the regular season and continually building off what earned him a spot in the Association.