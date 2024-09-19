3 Biggest 'Woj Bombs' in Cleveland Cavaliers history
After a historically great career in sports journalism, Adrian "Woj" Wojnarowski has retired from the field to take a job at his alma mater.
In a statement on Twitter (X), Woj announced his retirement in a heartfelt message reminiscing on his career and looking toward a future in a new position.
"Time isn't in endless supply, and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful... After all these years reporting on everyone's teams, I'm headed back to my own."- Adrian Wojnarowski
The new St. Bonaventure general manager will forever hold a legacy in NBA history. His legacy will expand beyond basketball, as well. Woj's impact on sports journalism at ESPN inspired a household title for breaking sports news, the "Woj Bomb". Oddly enough, his final breaking news was Isaac Okoro's new contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, making Cleveland a unique part of his momentous journey.
Over the years, the Cavaliers have been part of some of Woj's greatest breaking news stories. For many fans in the city and across the globe, Woj's tweets were the primary source for firsthand knowledge of Cleveland's latest moves and decisions.
In gratitude for Wojnarowski and his unforgettable time at ESPN, let's take a look back at the three biggest, paradigm shifting Woj bombs in Cavs history.
Woj Bomb No. 3 - Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers
After months of heated discussions surrounding Donovan Mitchell's future with the Utah Jazz after a failed 2022 Playoffs run, trade rumors took control that seemed to guarantee Mitchell would end up playing for his hometown New York Knicks. The Knicks had spent more than a decade seeking a true superstar to lead the next era of Madison Square Garden success, but after countless failed attempts to land LeBron James or Kevin Durant, Mitchell felt like the perfect star with his hometown connection.
Instead, Woj silenced the NBA world and crush Knicks fans' hearts with a single sentence.
In the end, Cleveland sent Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and draft picks for Mitchell.
Cleveland had been a quiet contender to pull off the deal, and New York's refusal to include the final pieces Utah wanted, the Cavs stole the show. Suddenly, the the multi-time All-Star was headed to Ohio instead of the Big Apple. The rumors had grown so loud that even Mitchell expected to end up in New York.
Trading for Mitchell immediately launched the Cavaliers back into the playoffs. He established and introduced the newest era of Cleveland basketball, paving a path of success for his young co-stars. With the Cavs, Mitchell earned his first All-NBA Team selection and has continued his dazzling All-Star performances.