3 best veteran wings left in free agency the Cleveland Cavaliers must sign now
No. 3 - Reggie Bullock
While he is certainly beyond his prime, Reggie Bullock may be the most established shooter left in free agency. The 32-year-old wing has spent 11 years in the NBA, consistently reaching impressive numbers from the arc on high volume.
Most recently, Bullock was undervalued by the Houston Rockets, only averaging 9.5 minutes per game after playing 30.3 minutes each night a year prior with the Dallas Mavericks. Still, Bullock provided a 40.3 percent three-point clip on 1.5 attempts per game. With Dallas in 2022-23, he shot 38 percent on 5.1 attempts.
We have already discussed Bullock's potential fit in Cleveland, but it should be noted again. His decade-long career and continued shooting display could greatly benefit the Cavs' efforts to improve their offensive versatility.
This late into free agency, the Cavaliers will not find an ideal 3-and-D wing available for a minimum deal. Unless the Cavs finally make a move with Isaac Okoro, then adding a more expensive, proven wing is out of the question. These three veteran shooters, though, could give the Cleveland Cavaliers a needed boost on the perimeter and add to the team's overall experience as the core chases a third playoff appearance together.