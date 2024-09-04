3 best veteran wings left in free agency the Cleveland Cavaliers must sign now
With training camp approaching, the Cleveland Cavaliers must make serious decisions in the final weeks of the offseason.
The Cavs have had an unprecedented silence this summer. Outside of two-way contracts, the only deal Cleveland has made was with rookie Jaylon Tyson. The Cavaliers have not agreed to any trades, instead investing long-term into a talented yet unproven core. With Donovan Mitchell on a three-year extension, the Cavs have established themselves as yearly playoff contenders, but the front office has yet to improve the supporting cast around the stars.
One glaring weakness has thwarted the Cavs' plans since acquiring Mitchell. Despite strong moves last offseason, the Cavaliers lack reliable size, athleticism and shooting on the wing. With a wing rotation consisting of Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill, Cleveland's wing depth is entirely undersized and inconsistent. Strus is the most complete player of the group, providing fearless shooting and good defense, but he is far from a perfect option to compensate for the Cavs' undersized backcourt.
While the free agent market has depleted, the Cavaliers must still find a hidden veteran talent to bolster the wing presence and build toward a future. Prioritizing shooting, these three remaining players could bring a much-needed improvement to the Land.
No. 1 - Cedi Osman
The Cavs must consider a reunion with fan-favorite wing Cedi Osman. As part of the Max Strus sign-and-trade, Osman joined the San Antonio Spurs after six years in wine and gold. Osman's Cavs tenure built his reputation as a beloved name across the fanbase, making his departure bittersweet. While he has never developed into a star-level talent, the Turkish forward was a wildly positive locker-room presence who could swing a game in Cleveland's favor from time to time.
At 28 years old, Osman is still in his prime years and has showcased steady value as a wing contributor. His three-point shooting reached a career-high 38.9 percent last year with the Spurs on 3.1 attempts per game. At 6-foot-7, Osman would be Cleveland's biggest option at small forward, serving as a viable bench contributor behind Strus. Defensively, Osman's determined hustle and strength have always been positive, even though he is still an imperfect defender.
As Osman sits in wait this summer, the chances the Cavaliers could bring him back on a team-friendly contract increase. But, recent reports suggest the Cavs might be competing with Real Madrid if they do pursue a reunion, as the Spanish club is eyeing Osman as a replacement for Guerschon Yabusele.
Additionally signing Osman gives the Cavaliers a trusted veteran that they know. With his preestablished relationships across the roster, installing him into Kenny Atkinson's new systems would be far smoother than a player with no past chemistry.