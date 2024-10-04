3 best standout players from the Cleveland Cavaliers training camp so far
The Cavaliers are ready for Evan Mobley to be a star
It goes without saying at this point that Evan Mobley's development with the Cavaliers will have a substantial impact on the team's ultimate ceiling. Not only do the Cavs expect Mobley to evolve his game and become a star big man, they invested heavily into their hopeful cornerstone with a maximum rookie extension. Mobley's outstanding defense has already given him plenty of respect across the Association, but the Cavaliers are waiting hoping to see a vastly improved offensive skillset this year under Atkinson.
Unsurprisingly, Mobley's growth has been a focal point of Atkinson's summer. Atkinson stated it starts with Mobley's usage during his pre-media day availability. During training camp, Mobley has reportedly already shown improvement from last year. Alongside a better jump shot from the arc, Mobley has been pushed to crash the defensive glass and push the pace on the break.
Atkinson plans to put the ball in Mobley's hand outside of the post in the half-court, too. To address Cleveland's spacing woes, Mobley will have more playmaking responsibilities. In a role like Draymond Green, Mobley will manage the offensive load and find his open teammates off an off-ball screen or pin-down action. Garland and Mitchell's speed can open up chances to rain down on the arc with Garland reportedly aiming to shoot eight or nine three-pointers per night.
Atkinson's plan of action is wildly different from the Cavs' stagnant pick-and-roll offense from years prior, and Mobley is at the forefront of it. He also seems ready for the challenge, saying that playing for Atkinson and his transition to his role has been easier due to the Cavs' continuity.
Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' improvements already shown in training camp, they are not considered favorites in the Eastern Conference. With the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks aggressively chasing blockbuster moves and trades, the Cavs will have a lot to prove this season with every game played. These three Cavaliers will be key in realizing Atkinson's expectations for the team, and the chemistry and mindset of the roster seem to indicate a resilience and desire to achieve new heights.