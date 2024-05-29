3 best players Cavaliers should trade Isaac Okoro for this summer
Cavaliers cross the Golden Gate Bridge
Four years of bitter NBA Finals rivalries later, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors both need to make changes this summer. The Warriors are attempting to straddle two timelines of a past dynasty and a promising young duo with Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, and the Cavaliers are attempting to return to the NBA Finals with a new generation of talent.
As the Cavs increase their depth, one role has yet to be fully answered. The backup center has been a revolving door of one-year rentals in Cleveland, but Golden State big man Kevon Looney could finally bring an end to the cycle.
In what is potentially the most balanced option for either team, the Cavaliers bring in a physical center who can absorb contact and give Evan Mobley rest (and Jarrett Allen if he returns next season). On the other side, Golden State brings in a proven defensive stopper with a developing three-pointer who can grow next to Brandin and Kuminga. In the short-term, Okoro will cover for Stephen Curry in lieu of Klay Thompson's fading defensive quickness.
Years ago, there would never be a realistic scenario in which the Cavaliers and Warriors can shake hands, but Cleveland should put that behind them and recognize the wealth of talent Golden State possesses that perfectly fits what the Cavs need. With the Warriors exploring Andrew Wiggins trades this summer, the Cavaliers could include Okoro in a two-part transaction with Golden State to bring Wiggins, Looney and Moses Moody to the Land in a larger Jarrett Allen and pieces exchange.
If an Allen blockbuster deal does not include GSW, trading Okoro for Looney still benefits the Cavaliers enough to help the Warriors a bit. Looney's championship experience and reputation as a solid rebounder and interior defender perfectly matches the Cavaliers' needs for a long-term backup center.
Finally, Cleveland might send Okoro the perfect destination for him to contribute to a potentially historic defensive team and develop his offensive repertoire.