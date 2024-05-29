3 best players Cavaliers should trade Isaac Okoro for this summer
No. 1 - Okoro joins the Windy City
Losing Okoro's defense will no doubt be a major loss for the Cavaliers, making a package that adds another elite defender to Cleveland a top priority. If Okoro earns a contract similar to Max Strus or slightly below such as Jarred Vanderbilt (four-year, $48m), they will search for players making less than $10 million per year. Finding a high-level contributor making less than the full Mid-Level Exception is a difficult task, but the Chicago Bulls might have the perfect answer.
Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Alex Caruso has been wasted by the Bulls' incompetent roster construction and inability to make real strides toward the playoffs. Given the growth of Coby White, though, Chicago may finally transition to prioritize youth and trade their talented veterans.
Assuming that Torrey Craig picks up his $2.8 million player option, the Bulls add the perfect wing defender next to White in this deal and move off Caruso before his value diminishes or he leaves for free in free agency next summer where he would surely make far more than his current contract. For the Cavaliers, Caruso's continued success as an elite perimeter defender makes him a perfect low-key trade target.
Bringing Caruso to Cleveland would mean the Cavaliers are willing to sign him to a long-term extension at 30 years old, but the increased longevity the league has seen lately should give the Cavs enough confidence that Caruso will be a worthy contributor for years to come. Other teams will certainly chase Caruso this offseason, but the Cavaliers are in a unique position to give the Bulls a player who can help them win now and also down the road alongside White and Patrick Williams.
If the Bulls continue to tread mediocrity or accept another proposal, the Cavaliers can look onto a former rival in a one-for-one swap.