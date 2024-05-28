4 sleeper trade targets the Cavaliers should consider this summer
Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman stated he believes this team is not far away from competing for the NBA Finals, but not far away means there is room for necessary improvement left.
This offseason, the Cavaliers will have to make a hard decision at a crossroads with Donovan Mitchell's contract extension, or lack thereof, which will have long-lasting ripple effects across the roster. If he stays, homegrown All-Star Darius Garland may be on the way out. With Evan Mobley's playoff dominance at center, Jarrett Allen's fit with the team is questionable at best. One way or another, the Cavs are guaranteed to look drastically different at the start of next season.
Plenty of NBA stars have entered the trade rumor mill from Brandon Ingram to Trae Young. The Cavs have been linked to Ingram, and his fit could make perfect sense with the team if Cleveland is willing and able to offer a long-term max extension and risk entering the second tax apron in a few years with Mobley's extension also on the horizon. Signs point to the Cavaliers retooling to build a more competitive playoff roster. In that case, they might not seek out a high-price star, instead aiming for complementary pieces to elevate the Mobley and Mitchell duo.
The Cavaliers don't need another expensive star to win
One problem in a Brandon Ingram deal is it will take the ball out of Evan Mobley's hands more often. Mobley's emergence against the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics came alongside an uptick in usage. Throughout the first round of the Playoffs, Mobley only had a 17.6 percent usage rate, but it spiked to more than 23 percent against the Celtics. If the Cavaliers hope to get the most out of Evan Mobley, they need to build the offense with him as a focal point.
Instead of adding another ball-dominant star, the Cavs have assets to add a proven complementary player who can impact winning on both ends of the court. With Garland and Allen likely on the trade block, Caris LeVert's expiring contract and the possibility of an Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade, the pathway to adding numerous two-way contributors is wide open. Whether the Cavs are active in trades on draft night with their 20th overall pick or trade other players and assets, the Cavaliers need to consider four sleeper trade prospects before star chasing.