3 backup centers the Cleveland Cavaliers should target in 2024 free agency
With the Cleveland Cavaliers nearing the cap limit and only having the Mid-Level Exception to offer, they had to sit out while the top free agents signed contracts to their new destinations.
If the Cavaliers were to make a flashy move, they would have to do it via trade; however, it's looking more and more like the Cavaliers plan to hold on to their core four and prioritize a patient offseason focused on internal growth.
With Tristan Thompson's contract expiring, the Cavaliers should be looking for another backup center. The Cavaliers saw great value in having a player like Thompson on the roster last season and should aim to replicate his production with a younger long-term option. When playing teams with larger centers, it is helpful to have a big and competent center to bring in the game when Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen need to take a rest.
There are multiple veteran centers still available in the free agent market that should be willing to take smaller contracts as they enter the twilights of their careers. Signing a veteran would also be a nice advantage as they would bring in helpful experience to this young team, and they would understand and appreciate their role as a backup.
Let's look at three good free agency options the Cavs have to fill their backup center position.
1. Daniel Theis
Daniel Theis is a 32-year-old free agent with some good playoff experience. Theis started his career with the Boston Celtics and played there from 2017-2021 when he was traded mid-season to the Chicago Bulls. He was then traded back to Boston in 2022. During that span, he was able to play in the 2018 and 2020 Eastern Conference Finals and 2022 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics. Playoff experience of that nature would be a benefit if the Cavs chose to bring him in.
Since being traded from Boston in 2021, Theis has bounced around the league playing in Chicago, Houston, Boston (again), Indiana, and Los Angeles with the Clippers. This past season Theis averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds on 17 minutes a game. For his career Theis averages 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 54 percent field goal percentage. Theis shoots three pointers at a low volume at 33 percent for his career.
Rival organizations have recently been connected to Theis, but nothing materialized yet. Theis could be a low-cost steal of the summer for Cleveland if they can convince the veteran stretch big to join the wine and gold over other potential suitors.
Theis is only 6-foot-8, but his strong and large frame allows him to play center. The Cavaliers may have interest in giving him a look. If Cleveland isn't interested in Theis, taking a swing on a low-cost hidden gem center could be a solid choice.