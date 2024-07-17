2 wings to target, 1 to avoid in Cleveland Cavaliers trade talks this offseason
A head coach is in place. Donovan Mitchell is sticking around. The Cleveland Cavaliers have sorted their two highest priorities this offseason, leaving new additions and roster upgrades to be tackled.
As the offseason continues, Cleveland's recent trade rumors have surrounded upgrading the wing depth with a larger wing option. With limited trade assets remaining, the Cavs' only valuable options are Isaac Okoro (sign-and-trade) or Caris LeVert's expiring $16.5 million deal. Dealing Okoro has shown little traction recently with the various restrictions in sign-and-trade moves, but the Cavaliers must do their due diligence to explore the trade market.
Okoro may improve next season, but with his restricted free agency lingering on, the possible outcome grows more confusing by the day. Though he has progressed each year, his continued playoff woes and undersized frame still make Okoro a potential trade chip for the Cavs.
For every positive of the Cavs, there still remains a glaring desparity in wing depth. While the NBA Summer League squad has shown potential, Cleveland's front office would be amiss not to consider a plethora of proven veteran wings. Still, as any offseason, no trade is infinitely better than a bad trade. The Cavaliers cannot trade for just any wing for the sake of moving on from Okoro or LeVert. Cleveland is at the brink of the first tax apron, making every move this offseason critical in navigating the new Collective Bargaining Agreement once every upcoming extension pay raise kicks in.
The Cavs have been linked to both Brooklyn Nets wings Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson, but with a lack of updates, the conversations may have slowed down and opened up opportunities for Cleveland to add a different forward at a reasonable price. If the Cavs do move on from the Nets duo, these two wings would be ideal candidates, while another would be a deal soon to be regretted.
Wing target No. 1 - De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
Alongside Finney-Smith and Johnson, Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter has emerged as a potential trade target over the past year for the Cavs. Cleveland's interest in Hunter spans back to the 2019 Draft when Hunter was selected just ahead of Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland. The Cavaliers were reportedly interested in Hunter and may have taken him over Garland. While Cleveland is surely happy with DG, adding Hunter years later to an already-established core could be a valuable move.
Last season, Hunter averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 38.5 percent from deep per game. As a combo forward with Atlanta, Hunter carved out a steady role as a solid 3-and-D option, attempted 5.3 threes per night. Hunter's defense has been the lacking side of his game, but he has yet to play in a defensive-oriented system. After defending at a high level with the Virginia Cavaliers in college, Hunter's 6-foot-8 frame and impressive strength suggest that his defensive prowess can improve in the NBA.
The biggest downside to Hunter is his injury luck. Hunter has appeared in fewer than 60 games three times in his five-year career, but after a 23-game season in his sophomore year, Hunter has steadily improved his availability. Should the Cavs continue exploring trade targets, Hunter should be a top candidate. His frame and skillset match Cleveland's needs, and he knows how to play within a role rather than trying to steal spotlight. His fit would be easily made.