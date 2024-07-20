2 under-the-radar bigs Cleveland Cavaliers must trade for this offseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers have employed a revolving door of backup centers since putting Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen together. Despite two elite big men in the starting lineup, the Cavs' frontcourt is fragile with no reliable options if one of Allen or Mobley are out with injuries.
While the Cavs have addressed the two most pressing issues at hand with a new coaching staff in place and Donovan Mitchell's extension complete, Cleveland has failed to address any necessary upgrades this offseason. The Cavaliers are one of a select group of teams yet to make any trades or real roster decisions this summer. Should the Cavs enter next season the same as last, they will be a likely playoff contender but will have fallen behind their conference rivals who were unafraid in taking risks.
Cleveland's patient offseason may be the best approach available with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, but time is a finite resource, and the Cavs seem to be willing to take as much of it as possible with each decision. Although reports have suggested there is no major roadblock in the way, the Cavaliers have not yet signed Evan Mobley to a rookie extension. As every move drags on, the Cavs' chances to address their woeful frontcourt depth grow slimmer.
Still, there are notable centers across the Association who are worth consideration as top end-of-summer trade candidates for the Cavaliers. The Cavs need a strong presence to bolster the team's rebounding prowess and deny shots at the rim. While Cleveland's trade resources are limited, finding a reliable big man is not an impossible task and must be at the top of the front office's priority list moving forward.
Trade Target No. 1 - Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
One of the league's premier screen setters, veteran big man Steven Adams missed the entirety of last season after undergoing surgery last summer. Adams was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets after the surgery. With Adams yet to make his Houston debut, the Rockets are likely not highly committed to the veteran center if the right deal comes along.
Adams has built a reputation as a fearsome two-way post player and beloved teammate. In his last year with the Grizzlies, Adams averaged 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. Standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 265 pounds, Adams would give the Cavaliers the size and bulk to elevate the bench unit's presence. He is not a floor spacer, but his sturdy build and efficient production would make him an ideal backup option or injury replacement in the starting five.
Over the past two seasons, Adams' injury luck has diminished. He only played half of the season in the 2022-23 campaign before the surgery. While the potential that Adams could be unavailable with an injury throughout the year, losing him would not devastate the Cavs' rotation. When healthy, though, playing Adams in a low-usage role off the bench could allow Cleveland to rest Allen and Mobley more without losing any impact in the frontcourt.
Adams is owed $12.6 million in the last year of his deal. Matching Adams' deal would likely require one of Isaac Okoro (sign-and-trade), Caris LeVert or Georges Niang be sent back to the Rockets. But, if the Cavs trust in rookie Jaylon Tyson to be a steady wing presence, the Cavs could make the move for Adams without much concern.