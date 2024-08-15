2 roster moves the Cleveland Cavaliers must make before training camp
No. 2 - Sign a backup center
Currently, the Cavs have no center to cover for Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley if one is injured or needs rest. Unless the Cavaliers believe Georges Niang or Dean Wade will be respectable backup bigs, Cleveland must address their frontcourt depth this summer.
Ignoring a glaring need at the center spot may be the most perplexing offseason mistake thus far. The Cavaliers have yet to be linked to a free agent or trade target big man. As centers signed new deals and exited the market, the Cavs stayed quiet. The remaining talent pool for backup frontcourt players has dried substantially, but Cleveland must take a swing.
It is a disappointing result to have another season in which the Cavaliers rely on a revolving door of backup bigs to round out the roster at such a necessary position. While Mobley and Allen both star at that spot, the Cavs cannot rely on both players being healthy every night through an 82-game regular season and grueling postseason. While another wing shooter is beneficial, the Cavaliers may need to consider exploring the trade market for a center instead. If the Cavs can eventually sign Yabusele from France, trading for a center becomes a much more reasonable decision.
Either way, the Cavs cannot, under any circumstances, justify entering training camp without a backup center. After a strong offseason to solidify a talent core, the Cleveland Cavaliers cannot turn this summer into a failed opportunity to bolster the supporting cast around them.