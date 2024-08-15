2 roster moves the Cleveland Cavaliers must make before training camp
Move No. 1 - Trade Caris LeVert
For the second offseason in a row, Cleveland's perimeter shooting has been a focal point for growth, but this year the Cavs have struggled to address this flaw. After trading Okoro fell apart, the Cavaliers' best trade asset to add a reliable shooter became swingman Caris LeVert and his $16.6 million expiring contract. The veteran Cavalier has displayed phenomenal talent, but his role has grown redundant behind Darius Garland and Spida, leading to more lowlights than fond memories.
The best move the Cavaliers can make this summer is finding a positive move for LeVert, taking on a long-term contract for a proven wing shooter. Despite poor efficiency and a down season last year, LeVert should hold value across the league if for no reason other than giving another franchise financial flexibility next summer.
LeVert is a solid two-way talent. Although he has often been labeled a wing, the Columbus native has developed into a large guard, capable of handling either backcourt position as either an off- or on-ball presence. His shooting, while streaky, can punish poor defenses, and his crafty finishes are fun if nothing else. Still, his unpredictable nature is too risky for the Cavs to keep around, especially as expiring deals grow in value for teams attempting to duck the new Collective Bargaining Agreement's heavy restrictions and burdens for overspenders.
Dealing LeVert for a veteran 3-and-D wing could alleviate much of the Cavs' woes next season, even if Cleveland has to attach another player or some draft compensation to the deal to get it done.