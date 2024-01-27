2 players for Cavaliers to target in trades, 2 players to avoid at all costs
Finally trading for Royce O'Neale is a no-brainer for Cleveland
Any Cleveland Cavaliers fan will find nothing new in trade talks surrounding Royce O'Neale. The Brooklyn Net forward has been on Cleveland's radar since last season after the teams nearly reached an agreement prior to last year's deadline. The 30-year-old veteran wing perfectly fits the needs the Cavaliers have, and his long-term friendship with Donovan Mitchell adds to his cultural fit for the Cavs.
O'Neale has connected on 35.6 percent of his 5.3 three-point attempts per game, his lowest conversion rate since his rookie season. Over his career, O'Neale is good for 38 percent of his attempts. On catch-and-shoot threes, though, O'Neale has showcased his reliability with a 37.7 percent rate on these shots. O'Neale also contributes 4.6 rebounds and proven defense every game, further adding to the value he brings to the Cavs.
On an expiring deal worth around $9 million, O'Neale is a prime trade candidate for the struggling Nets to cash in on his talent before he enters unrestricted free agency with an opportunity to leave Brooklyn for nothing.
With an overabundance of forwards on the roster, the Nets have been likely sellers all season as the entire Association coveting shooting wings with defensive upside every season. O'Neale is likely the Nets' cheapest wing in a deal, making him the ideal target for a Cleveland team without any real draft compensation at their disposal.
