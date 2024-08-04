2 offseason trades the Cleveland Cavaliers should make to become contenders
By Ismail Sy
Despite being one of three NBA teams to not sign a free agent, the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason has already been a success. They hired a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson, who has an exciting vision for the team. The Wine and Gold were also able to land a long term commitment from franchise player Donovan Mitchell, who signed a three year, 150.3 million dollar deal earlier this month. In addition to that, Cleveland re-signed defensive ace Evan Mobley to a long-term deal, also locking him in as a franchise cornerstone.
After many rumors swirled about sweeping changes coming to the team in the aftermath of their second round loss to the Boston Celtics, the Cavs are expected to enter next season with their core four of Mitchell, Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen also all signed contract extensions this offseason. The team’s core is locked in for at least the next three seasons. Even Garland specifically said he would not like to be traded and was reportedly not happy about the rumors of him requesting a trade.
With the Core Four staying in town, the Cavs need to upgrade the depth around them if they want to compete in the East. The East as a whole got tougher from the Sixers acquiring Paul George, the Knicks acquiring Mikal Bridges, and the Celtics retaining every member of their championship team.
What moves should the Cavs make? How can they upgrade their roster? Here are two late offseason trades Cleveland can make.
1. Cavaliers find the right Okoro sign & trade
The Cavs have had a weakness at the wing spot for years. They may have guys like Max Strus and Caris LeVert, who are naturally shooting guards who can play small forward, but they need a true 3 and D wing. Dorian Finney-Smith fits that bill.
Finney-Smith has been someone Cleveland has had their eyes on for a while now and would fill the wing need that the team has had for quite some time. The Nets and Cavs have also discussed a potential trade involving Finney-Smith. He is one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA, due to his length at 6’8” and nearly seven foot wingspan. Finney-Smith was second on the Nets in contested twos per game and he also averaged almost two deflections per game as well.
Finney-Smith’s shooting percentage has been down the last couple of seasons, especially in Brooklyn. However, he shoots 42 percent from three-point range in the playoffs and would benefit from being on a team with two dynamic playmakers like Garland and Mitchell.
As for the Okoro part of this trade, Cleveland has yet to reach a long term contract with the restricted free agent and it might be best for both parties to part ways. Okoro was seen as a core piece of the Cavs’ future and while he did improve his shooting this season (39 percent from three), his playoff struggles were once again put on display, as Okoro shot below 30 percent from three for the second straight postseason.
Cleveland could benefit from a more proven playoff wing in Finney-Smith and not lose much on the defensive end of the floor. Signing and trading Okoro to Brooklyn would be the move to make. The Nets are in a rebuild, so maybe Okoro can refine his game and benefit from a low pressure situation, while Finney-Smith gets the chance to compete in the playoffs once again.