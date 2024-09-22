2 Cleveland Cavaliers who could surprise the league in 2024-25
Cleveland will fall in love with Jaylon Tyson in year one
The Cavaliers had a painfully quiet and passive offseason. Cleveland's draft pick of Jaylon Tyson in the first round was the team's only addition. Tyson, a three-year collegiate prospect, became first player from the California Golden Bears to be selected in the first round since the Celtics found Jaylen Brown years prior.
In his final college season, Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists as Cal's primary offensive option. During his introductory press conference, Tyson displayed a confident but grounded demeanor, setting high expectations for himself and the Cavs while recognizing his role as a secondary contributor. He showed patience and maturity, two traits that will greatly help him improve and establish a spot in the NBA.
Additionally, Tyson backed up his collegiate numbers during the summer league. Tyson earned national recognition after demonstrating one of the most complete games of any incoming rookie. Tyson's selfless passing and physicality helped him become one of Cleveland's best offensive players, and his hustle helped him become a solid defender and impressive rebounder.
Tyson's ability to track down loose balls and never run out of energy on both ends of the court should make him one of the most surprising rookies across the Association. While fans will likely expect some level of production from Tyson, the newest Cavalier could end the regular season as the undeniably best bench player on the squad.
There is not much left to question about the Cleveland Cavaliers entering the season. Fans know who they are as they prepare to run it back. Internal growth and improved coaching are the two most expected differences, but these two Cavaliers could become integral pieces toward Cleveland's success in 2024-25.