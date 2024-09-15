1 pro, 1 con for Cleveland Cavaliers re-signing defensive wing
Pro No. 1 - Potential
Teaching a young player defense can be a problematic task. The biggest question behind a player's defensive future is the hustle and mental fortitude. Okoro has never lacked in those two areas, leaving the offense to be learned. Offensively, Okoro has marginally improved and has shown flashes of becoming a prototypical 3-and-D wing in his future.
With head coach Kenny Atkinson's reputation as a celebrated player development coach, Okoro could see a major boost in production this coming season. The Cavaliers have never needed to question Okoro's dedication to improving or his willingness to play winning basketball. The Cavs had not seen significant improvement offensively from Okoro or Evan Mobley under J.B. Bickerstaff, but a new staff in place has resurrected faith in realized potential for both players.
Okoro's ceiling may not be an All-Star talent like Mobley is expected to become, but if Okoro can carve a role as an elite defender and reliable three-point shooter with explosive athleticism, the Cavaliers could be celebrating their decision to retain the young wing rather than trading him away for an older or more expensive player.
If Okoro can punish poor defensive rotations on the perimeter with confidence, the Cavaliers could utilize him as a true floor spacer. Furthermore, the Cavs have already seen Okoro's positional versatility. Although he stands at only 6-foot-4, his tenacity and strength allow him to swap to a small ball power forward or big shooting guard.