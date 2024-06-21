How the Lakers opened the path for the Cleveland Cavaliers coaching search
By Ismail Sy
With the Los Angeles Lakers hiring JJ Redick to be their next head coach, the only two head coaching openings left in the league are the Detroit Pistons, who fired Monty Williams this week, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs fired J.B. Bickerstaff, who may soon find himself coaching Detroit, over a month ago and have been looking for a new head man ever since. Cleveland has reportedly interviewed over ten candidates for the job, but they came down to three finalists last week: Pelicans assistant, James Borrego, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori.
Borrego and Atkinson both have prior coaching experience in Charlotte and Brooklyn respectively, while Nori was the stand in coach this past playoffs after Wolves head coach Chris Finch tore his patellar tendon after Mike Conley ran into him against the Phoenix Suns.
Each candidate visited the team facilities and it was reported that the Cavs would come to a decision soon after that. Borrego was the reported favorite for the job along with Atkinson, but he was also a favorite for the Lakers job at that time.
The Lakers hiring JJ Redick opens the path for the Cavaliers to hire Borrego
With Redick filling the Lakers opening, all three finalists are available to take the job for Cleveland, including the reported favorite Borrego. Yesterday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Cavs could come to a decision within the next 24-48 hours.
Who knows if that decision leads to Borrego becoming the franchise’s 24th head coach, but it would be no surprise given the fact that he has been a constant throughout the entire search. Windhorst also had him pegged as the leading candidate.
As for Windhorst’s reported time frame, it makes sense that the Cavs would want to move quickly. This is because the NBA Draft is taking place next Thursday and Friday, and the Cavs have the 20th pick in the first round. While President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said it wasn't a priority to have a coach in place during the draft, it makes sense to have the head coaching position filled so the team can select a player that fits the new system.
Throughout the entire process, Borrego has been the reported name at the top of the Cavs' list. He impressed the front office and ownership during his interviews and this comes as no surprise given the creative offensive mind he is.
During Borrego’s time in Charlotte, he improved the offense significantly. He had two top ten finishes in offensive rating, and in his final season there, the Hornets were fourth in points, fifth in three-pointers made, sixth in three-point percentage, and 11th in field goal percentage. Charlotte also grabbed the ninth most offensive rebounds.
In addition to that, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball both enjoyed some of the best seasons of their careers under Borrego, with Ball being selected as an NBA All-Star in the 2022 season. This bodes well for the Cavs, as they have two dynamic guards of their own: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. If Borrego can unlock that dynamic, then the Cavs can become one of the more dangerous Eastern Conference teams.
What led to Borrego’s demise with the Hornets was the defensive end of the floor, as Charlotte never finished higher than 16th in defensive rating. Part of that issue was the personnel Borrego had. Fortunately for him, Cleveland has finished in the top seven in the league in defensive rating each of the past three seasons.
If all the reports about Borrego being the favorite for the job are true, then the Cavs should move in and make the hire official by the weekend. They no longer have to worry about the Lakers prying him away with the allure of Los Angeles and coaching LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Hiring a head coach is only one of the major headlines in Cleveland this offseason. How the rest of it plays out for the Cavaliers is anyone's guess.