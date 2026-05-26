Playoff collapse leaves Cavs with a $272 million Donovan Mitchell nightmare

It's been four years since the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell. They trusted him more and more with every season, to the point they chose to part ways with Darius Garland to let him know this was his team.

Trading for James Harden was a big move to prove to Mitchell that they trusted him and truly believed they could win an NBA championship with this core. But even though they came closer than ever before, that still wasn't enough.

Now, with a humiliating sweep against the New York Knicks and the realization that Harden wasn't the guy they needed, and that Kenny Atkinson might not have what it takes, and that Mitchell wasn't necessarily the leader they thought he was, it's crystal clear this team is stuck in limbo. Notably, moving on from Mitchell might be the only way to escape.

The Cavs can't keep doubling down on Donovan Mitchell

The Cavs have said and done all the right things about wanting Mitchell to stay. He will be eligible for a four-year, $272 million max extension on July 7, but he can also get a five-year supermax contract worth a whopping $350 million if he waits for another year. That's something the Cavs simply cannot afford to pay him.

That $350 million supermax is given to players with 10 years of NBA service, and after 9 years in the league, it has become painfully evident that Mitchell isn't a top-tier player. He's a great guy, a nice locker room leader, and a talented three-level scorer, but he's proved time and time again that he's not the guy to rely on when you need to get the job done in the playoffs.

Even if he were, this roster is flawed. They don't have depth in the second unit, and the so-called core four is built more on talent than character, and that simply won't cut it out in the postseason. The sample size is big enough to realize that Jarrett Allen isn't a playoff-caliber guy, James Harden is the ultimate playoff liability, and Evan Mobley isn't going to become a two-way superstar.

It's painful. and it will certainly set the team back, but it's the right thing to do. It's time to blow up the roster, part ways with Kenny Atkinson, and thank Mitchell for his services. He still deserves to play for a playoff-caliber team and pursue a championship elsewhere, but there's simply no way this team can get out of this place if they have to pay him that type of money.

Sometimes, teams must take a step back to take a leap forward. The writing is already on the wall, and it couldn't be clearer. As disappointing as this might be, it's time the Cavs take a deep look in the mirror and realize this project has run its course, including Mitchell.