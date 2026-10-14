This Peyton Watson dunk captured why the Cavaliers bet on him

Paolo Banchero probably wasn't expecting to become the unfortunate centerpiece of Peyton Watson's preseason highlight reel. Nobody wants to get posterized, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday night during the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-116 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Watson came flying in for a nasty putback dunk over Banchero, delivering the kind of play that makes you forget the scoreboard for a moment. It was easily one of Cleveland's most memorable highlights of the preseason.

Of course, one spectacular dunk doesn't prove the Cavaliers made the right offseason decision. Watson still has plenty to demonstrate before anyone can declare his acquisition a success.

But that single play offered a pretty convincing reminder of why Cleveland wanted him in the first place.

Peyton Watson showed Cleveland something it desperately needed

The Cavaliers didn't acquire Watson because they needed another player demanding 20 shots per game. They already have Donovan Mitchell and James Harden for that. What Cleveland needed was someone capable of impacting possessions without having the offense run through him.

Watson's putback provided a perfect example. After Jaylon Tyson missed a three-pointer, Watson attacked the offensive glass and elevated over Banchero for an emphatic finish. No complicated offensive set or isolation possession was necessary. Just an athletic wing recognizing an opportunity and making something happen.

Watson finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in just under 24 minutes. His shooting wasn't particularly impressive, as he connected on three of his seven field-goal attempts and went 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

But evaluating Watson strictly through his shooting percentages would miss much of what makes him valuable. At approximately 6-foot-8, he brings the length, athleticism and defensive versatility Cleveland has been searching for on the perimeter.

Cleveland's investment in Watson goes well beyond highlight dunks

Watson can challenge shots, disrupt passing lanes and give Kenny Atkinson another option against the Eastern Conference's talented wings. Not being afraid of the moment to challenge someone like Paolo Banchero, who many would argue is an up-and-coming superstar in the making, is exactly the attitude he needs to have success on this team.

None of us are walking around delusional as though the Cavs have fixed their defensive woes. Outside of the dunk and a few other masterful plays, let's call a spade a spade. The defense was very much lacking. Paolo did actually get whatever he wanted in the paint and there's still a long way to go.

There's a considerable difference between delivering a spectacular preseason highlight and becoming a dependable contributor on a championship contender. Watson's outside shooting remains inconsistent, and he'll need to make sound decisions when defenses begin testing his offensive limitations.

Fortunately, the Cavaliers aren't asking him to become another Mitchell or Harden. They're betting that his athleticism and defensive instincts can complement their established stars, particularly when Cleveland needs someone to create opportunities through hustle and effort.

His arrival could also make life easier for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who shouldn't have to compensate for every perimeter breakdown. That's why Cleveland's investment in defensive versatility could prove more significant than any individual highlight. Regardless, Watson has the right type of energy to give this team some grit, and that's always welcome.