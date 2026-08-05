Pelicans' reported interest in Jarrett Allen gives Cavs one last chance to save their offseason

For way too long, Jarrett Allen has been great in the regular season and a liability as soon as the playoffs start. He can't handle the physicality, and he's often played off the court for his inability to get stops in the perimeter.

That's why the Cavs should consider moving on from him if someone's willing to absorb his contract and offer something significant in return. Even with his playoff shortcomings, he still has some fans around the league.

According to Cleveland sports journalist Nick Pedone, the New Orleans Pelicans have shown an interest in his services. If that's truly the case, the Cavs must find a way to get their hands on Trey Murphy III.

The Cavaliers should go all-in for Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III is one of the league's rising stars. His ability to guard multiple spots, improved shooting, and team play make him the perfect role player for any team with legitimate championship aspirations.

He's got that OG Anunoby to his game, and he just showed how crucial a defensive-minded wing who can put the ball through the hoop can be in the postseason. He was the New York Knicks' X-Factor all year long, and especially in the NBA Finals.

The Pelicans have reportedly set a steep asking price for Murphy. They will likely demand multiple first-round picks to get him, but the Cavs might be able to lower that price by throwing Jarrett Allen into the mix as a sweetener.

Granted, that would leave the Cavs extremely thin at the five, and it's not like Evan Mobley can handle those duties on a full-time basis. That said, they would just need to add a rim-running big man who can dominate the glass; they don't even need him to be a factor on offense.

Jarrett Allen is a beloved and respected guy in the building. He's said the right thing since he arrived in Northeast Ohio, and the front office thinks highly of him as one of the core pieces to their championship aspirations.

That's all well and good, but expecting different results by doing the same thing over and over is the definition of insanity. Trading Darius Garland was just the first step in breaking up the core four, and they should probably take things a bit further.

If the Pelicans like him, and if they're willing to work out a deal centered around their rising 3-and-D star, this is something the Cavs shouldn't even think about. They should thank Allen for his services and send him packing.