Pacers beat writer says quiet part out loud about the Cavaliers

Everyone understands the importance of this upcoming season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The question is: What is the floor of an acceptable end to the campaign? Indiana Pacers beat writer Alex Golden thought the Cavaliers could not afford to do worse than an Eastern Conference Finals trip.

Golden appeared on The Kevin O'Connor Show to help the host preview the biggest question for every team in the NBA Central Division. This is where beat writer stated the harsh, but fair, reality facing the Cavaliers in 2025-26.

Golden said, "It's make or break for this group together. ... They've invested so much money into this group. They've got a lot of money going out. They've got to find the results to get out of that second round. If they don't make the Eastern Conference Finals, at least, this year, it's time to blow it up."

Golden questioned the Cavaliers' toughness last season in their matchup against the Pacers, pointing to the disappointing matter of Kenny Atkinson needing to 'steal stuff' from Rick Carlisle in telling his team to play with force. Similarly to the New York Knicks, there was a feeling of it has to be now for the Cavaliers.

Eastern Conference Finals appearance will ease concerns for Cavaliers

There is no groundbreaking information here that the Cavaliers or their fans do not already know. Still, the message was delivered in such an empathic way that it was hard to ignore.

With most projecting the Cavaliers and Knicks to be comfortably above their competition in the Eastern Conference, that should be the expectation of who battles it out for the right to play in the NBA Finals. If the Cavaliers have a similar letdown to last year in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, there would be major trouble.

Koby Altman has preached patience with this core. The team president does not want to break up the squad before they have an opportunity to reach their ceiling, touting his belief that the core four is not done growing.

Two straight seasons of a disappointing playoff result would not reaffirm that stance. It would threaten it severely.

That is why an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, at the least, is so important. That would give the Cavaliers a clear sign of improvement, and allow for confidence in the group trending in the right direction.

The Cavaliers cannot have another dominant regular season and finish it off with a brutal exit against the likes of the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, or Detroit Pistons. Cleveland needs to prove they are a step above those units, and firmly in pursuit of a championship.