Only one thing can keep Jarrett Allen on the Cavaliers after this season

If there is one member of the core four that sticks out as the most obvious trade candidate of the bunch, it is Jarrett Allen. That fate can be prevented by the Cleveland Cavaliers center with one simple thing: making a significant impact for the team in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Last season was not a tremendous playoff showing for Allen. The playoff series that ultimately ended the Cavaliers' season, against the Indiana Pacers, was particularly disappointing for the starting center.

Allen averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 2.4 turnovers in 29.8 minutes per game during the five matchups against the Pacers. At an initial glance, the numbers here, apart from the turnovers, are modestly fine. However, anyone watching the series would have felt disappointed with his overall impact.

Alex Golden pointed this out during a recent appearance on The Kevin O'Connor Show. The Pacers beat writer believed Allen showed visible signs of trending in the wrong direction.

Golden said, "Jarrett Allen, also, took a step back in the playoffs against Indiana. I did not feel his presence out there like he should have been out there. I felt like Myles Turner outplayed Jarrett Allen in the playoffs. I didn't feel like there was that level of toughness that we've seen from Jarrett before."

Jarrett Allen’s playoff performance will decide his Cavaliers future

Allen has really been put under the spotlight ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. To many, the fan favorite is quickly becoming redundant in his abilities with the rise of Evan Mobley.

Cavaliers reporters such as Danny Cunningham have begun suggesting Allen should no longer be a member of the closing lineups in Cleveland. Doubling down, there is even an existing idea that De'Andre Hunter is more important to the team at this point.

Allen can flip the narrative all by himself with one dominant postseason run. That would quickly quiet any murmurings of him being relocated by the Cavaliers.

Granted, Koby Altman has stated that patience will be exercised with the core four. However, if one cares to do so, there was some reading between the lines that could be done with his words.

Koby Altman on the Cavs core 4:



"These are 4 guys who are in Cleveland for long term. We're the only team in the NBA to have 3 All-Stars. I'm not breaking that up. Don't take that for granted; this is a special group. We hope to encapsulate that with a championship." — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) September 23, 2025

Altman specifically highlighted his three All-Stars when addressing the media. The Cavaliers president also stated that the point in which changes would be considered are when the players were done growing.

Is anyone still of the opinion Allen has more upside than what has already been put on display? As a collective, the core four are still trending upward in theory. However, that is unlikely to be the case for the Cavaliers center as an individual.

Again, any of the rumblings get put to bed with a strong run, both from an individual and team perspective. Subjects like this one do not get resolved in the regular season.