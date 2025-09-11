Cavaliers must confront harsh Jarrett Allen reality ahead of training camp

Jarrett Allen’s importance to the success of the Cleveland Cavaliers continues to dip. The upcoming 2025-26 NBA season may be an all-time low point for the longtime frontcourt starter in Cleveland.

Danny Cunningham recently undertook the thought experiment of ranking each member of the Cavaliers in terms of their importance ahead of 2025-26 on an episode of Locked on Cavs. Allen, who has always been mentioned as a member of the core four, did not crack that type of positioning on the list.

Last season’s new arrival, De’Andre Hunter, beat out the Cavaliers center for Cunningham, sparking a moment of pause. Has Allen really seen his value diminish that much for the Cavaliers? There is certainly an argument for that being the case in Cleveland.

Cunningham said, “De’Andre Hunter will have a better season than Jarrett Allen. He is more important to winning than Jarrett Allen. Jarrett is a little bit redundant partially because of what Evan Mobley can do and De’Andre Hunter is the best player of his archetype on the Cavs.”

Jarrett Allen will fall out of favor with Cavaliers in 2025-26

It should be clear that if anyone out of the core four is the odd man out in the event of a disappointing 2025-26, it will be Allen. To Cunningham’s point, Allen’s best attributes and contributions towards winning can be had with Mobley. If the Cavaliers want to transform their identity, it comes at the expense of their starting center.

This is not to say that Allen is a bad player, or even one who has experienced significant drop-off by any stretch of the imagination. That is not the issue at hand.

However, when it comes to team-building, specifically with a championship in mind, that redundancy and financial commitment sticks out immediately. Perhaps the pieces can never truly fit together like a perfect puzzle, but one would want more variance than what Cleveland has.

For Allen, the immediate future will likely include less playing time and even instances of closing lineups no longer featuring him by default. The Cavaliers are too deep and have too many options to just unquestionably run him out there every single time.

2025-26 is the Cavaliers’ best opportunity to break through and maximize their window in a weakened Eastern Conference. If Kenny Atkinson and the coaching staff believe their best opportunity to win does not always include Allen, that will need to be the new reality that must be accepted in Cleveland.