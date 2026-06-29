The Cavaliers will have this tough Max Strus decision to make this summer

It is no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to upgrade their bench depth this summer and it may lead to some tough decisions.

The Cavs only made those decisions tougher and more magnified with the selection of Meleek Thomas in the draft, as he is another guard on a team that is littered with them. Thomas was one of the best shooters in the draft and is the perfect fit for Cleveland in that regard.

However, his addition may force the Cavs into some subtraction. It could to force them to make a decision that may hurt the fanbase.

Cleveland may be forced to move on from Max Strus this summer

With Thomas now being in the fold, the organization prioritizing the development of Tyrese Proctor, and Jaylon Tyson, and with Sam Merrill having a breakout season on a value contract, Strus may be the odd man out. Cleveland simply has too many players that do the same thing and they need to turn that into a wing upgrade.

Strus being on the move becomes even more likely if the Cavs are able to retain Dean Wade, which is reportedly a priority, but Wade has a lot of interest around the league. This is because their salary cap sheet would become even more crowded with him and Wade both making $12 plus million.

Strus only played 12 games during the regular season, but was a huge reason why Cleveland was able to make the conference finals. His tenacity on both ends of the floor and his knack for making winning plays were on full display. He is also a versatile offensive piece, thanks to his shooting, and ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays a times.

Strus is on an expiring $16 million deal, which is an easy sell for teams that are in need of shooting. The Cavs are desperate for wing help and more overall athleticism. They have enough shooting with their reserves and while they will miss Strus’ leadership, they have to find a way to upgrade.

Guys like P.J. Washington, Andrew Wiggins, and Cameron Johnson make a lot of sense for Cleveland, and all three are names that the team has had interest in at some point. They would all be size upgrades on the wing, and provide impact on both ends of the floor. If the Cavs could manage to turn Strus into one of those names, then they have to consider it.

If Cleveland won’t make wholesale changes regarding their core, then the margins have to improve. That means making tough decisions, but that is the name of the game when it comes to the pursuit of championships. They shouldn’t move Strus for the sake of moving him, but if it means securing a better fit and filling a position of need, then it should be a no brainer.